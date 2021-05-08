TPD investigates after Vantage West Credit Union reports parking lot robbery, suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police officers from Midtown responded to the Vantage West on S. Craycroft just after noon reference a customer being robbed at gunpoint while leaving the bank, walking through the parking lot. Officials say the suspect fled in a vehicle.

A short while later, an officer located the suspect vehicle on the northwest side of town. A pursuit took place and ended in Star pass when the suspect vehicle hit a street sign (no injuries). The suspect fled on foot and was detained without further incident.

Information is limited at this time and I have no further information to provide.

A Member was unfortunately the victim of an assault with a weapon in the parking lot of our Craycroft branch earlier today. While thankfully no one was injured, we are collaborating with TPD to find the person responsible. — Vantage West CU (@VantageWestCU) May 8, 2021

