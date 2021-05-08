Advertise
UPDATE: Traffic backed up on I-10 west at Riggs Road due to crash

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened at Riggs Road, however traffic remains extremely backed up in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists can avoid long delays by taking State Route 587 north to State Route 87 north to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. Southbound motorists can use the same detour in reverse order.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

