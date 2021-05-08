Tucson police search for suspect in attempted bank robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank Friday, May 7.

In a tweet, officials said the man walked into a Wells Fargo near Grant Road and Alvernon Way, ordered employees to the ground and tried to steal money.

He was last seen walking north on Alvernon Way, the tweet states.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts can call 911.

BANK ROBBERY: Do you recognize this suspect? He entered Wells Fargo (Grant/Alvernon) this afternoon, ordered employees to the ground and attempted to rob them. The suspect was last seen walking north bound on Alvernon. pic.twitter.com/oLLBlMCsW5 — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) May 7, 2021

