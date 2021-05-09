Family marches for justice after 2-year-old injured in south side Tucson hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been more than three weeks since a hit-and-run on Tucson’s south side that left 2-year-old, Catalina Rodriguez, in critical condition and her family is demanding justice.

Catalina is still in the hospital fighting for her life after suffering severe head trauma from the incident.

Her grandparents recalled Catalina’s joyful personality.

“She’s always smiling, even in her sleep she smiles,” said Theresa Hernandez, Catalina’s grandmother.

“She’s 10 handfuls but we love every minute, and every second of her, she’s our baby,” said Fred Garcia, Catalina’s grandfather.

On April 16, Casandra Hernandez was crossing the street with her father and daughter, Catalina, when a driver struck them in the crosswalk and took off.

”She’s critical and she’s having another surgery, and this surgery is pretty much hoping it’s going to keep her alive, but we have a 50/50 chance that she won’t survive it, and it’s unfair because we’re here hurting,” said Alexis Villa, Catalina’s cousin.

On May 8, family and friends of Catalina marched at the intersection where the hit-and-run occurred, along West Irvington Road and South Ninth Avenue to raise awareness that the driver is still out there.

“I wish he felt what I am feeling right now so that he would know, and he would have the guts to turn himself in, because there’s no way, I see that baby every day and it’s ... it’s hard,” Garcia said.

Catalina’s mother who is six months pregnant has not left Catalina’s bedside.

Catalina has another surgery scheduled for next week, and she is supposed to celebrate her third birthday next month.

“We’re hoping to get Catalina home but again only time will tell, and we hope that this doesn’t happen to another child because no child deserves this,” Hernandez said.

The driver’s vehicle has since been located by TPD, but police say they do not know if they have the suspect in custody.

Catalina’s family is offering a reward for information on the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

