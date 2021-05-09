FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Making another run for the triple digits next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our weather remains fairly consistent through the first half of next week with breezy winds and highs in the low-90s. Temperatures will climb and winds will calm due to ridging across our area with the heat peaking by Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.