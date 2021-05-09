FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Making another run for the triple digits next week.
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our weather remains fairly consistent through the first half of next week with breezy winds and highs in the low-90s. Temperatures will climb and winds will calm due to ridging across our area with the heat peaking by Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
