TPD arrests man after police pursuit
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers responded to a domestic dispute yesterday that turned into a police pursuit.
Officials say the suspect was armed and fled from officers, who were able to end the pursuit at the intersection of Park and Ajo and take the male into custody without any further incident.
No injuries were reported by any of the victims.
