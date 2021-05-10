Advertise
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - The sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in New York has been declared suspicious by investigators, who are looking into claims he was bullied and attacked during school hours on two consecutive days before he died.

Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. His condition turned grave Thursday night, and he had begun vomiting at home, according to his family.

The boy’s cousin, Roodwiny Exantus, says Romy told him about enduring back-to-back daytime attacks Wednesday and Thursday from boys believed to be his classmates at Public School 361.

Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly attacked by classmates on the two days before his death, resulting in head pain and vomiting.(Source: Vilsaint Family, WCBS via CNN)

“He stated that he got jumped by two kids on Wednesday, and on Thursday, he got hit in the back of the head real hard. The principal asked the kid why he did that. The kids were like he got a paid a dollar to do that,” Exantus said. “He had a severe headache, and he had to spend the rest of the day in the nurse’s office in the school.”

Family members are questioning why, if a school nurse realized Romy was injured, he was not transported to a hospital from the school. The school called the boy’s father, who was at work and didn’t pick up, according to Exantus.

“To me, they did something wrong. If the kid got hit in the head, couldn’t come back to class and you’re told it’s severe, you don’t need to wait for his dad’s permission. Just take him out to the hospital,” Exantus said.

Romy loved basketball and wanted to be an actor. Exantus remembers him as popular and can’t guess why anyone would want to harm him.

“He was a lovable guy, like fun,” Exantus said. “If it was a bully situation that led to the fight, that has to stop.”

The medical examiner’s report is expected next week. The family believes Romy had no pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

