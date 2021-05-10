Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Electric 3-wheeled car factory, jobs coming to Mesa

ElectraMeccanica single passenger, three-wheeled electric car
ElectraMeccanica single passenger, three-wheeled electric car(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — ElectraMeccanica, known for its tiny, single passenger, three-wheeled electric cars, has chosen Mesa, Arizona, as the location for its U.S. assembly and engineering plant.

The Canadian company, says the new facility will create up to 500 new jobs and potentially produce 20,000 of its flagship Solo electric vehicles each year. ElectraMeccanica calls the Solo EV an “all-electric solution for the urban environment,” though it has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 miles per hour, making it safe for highway use. The company said the cars sell for $18,500 and are available for pre-order on its website.

ElectraMeccanica picked Mesa, just east of Phoenix, after a more than year-long site search.

InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has been building high-end specialty cars for more than 60 years.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Suspect in custody after Vantage West Credit Union reports parking-lot robbery
TPD responds to serious injury crash in Flowing Wells
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

UArizona women’s basketball team invited to 2021 Paradise Jam
Former University of Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,...
Athletes, teams dipping their toes into cryptocurrency, NFT pool
The expected pandemic baby boom is looking more like a bust.
Pandemic baby boom a bust as hospitals see birth rate decline
Rick Tocchet, former Arizona Coyotes
Tocchet won’t return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor