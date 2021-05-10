Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures are climbing again!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our weather remains fairly consistent through the first half of the work week with breezy winds and highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will climb and winds will calm due to ridging across our area with the heat peaking by Friday. Another system swings through the state next weekend that will pick up our winds and cool those temps down!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

