Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Suspect in custody after Vantage West Credit Union reports parking-lot robbery
TPD responds to serious injury crash in Flowing Wells
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks on economy
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 642 new cases of COVID-19; 17,409 total deaths
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and multiple other locations Monday. Hamas claims...
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party