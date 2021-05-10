Advertise
NTSB: Tesla owner got into driver’s seat before deadly crash

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Home security camera footage shows that the owner of a Tesla got into the driver’s seat of the car shortly before a deadly crash in suburban Houston.

That’s according to a preliminary government report Monday, May 10.

But the report on the crash that killed two men doesn’t explain why police found no one behind the wheel of the car, which burst into flames after crashing about 550 feet from the owner’s home.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s still investigating.

An onboard data storage device in the console was destroyed by fire.

