Police: 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in a Phoenix park

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found in a west Phoenix park.

They said officers received a call about a shooting and when officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9, they found a teenager who had been shot.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the boy dead.

Police said they are searching for a suspect and it’s still unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

