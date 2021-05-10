Police: 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in a Phoenix park

PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found in a west Phoenix park.

They said officers received a call about a shooting and when officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9, they found a teenager who had been shot.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the boy dead.

Police said they are searching for a suspect and it’s still unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

