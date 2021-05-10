Advertise
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

Leandro Guillen
Leandro Guillen(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police arrested Sierra Vista resident Leandro Guillen, 53, on Friday, May 7.

The Sierra Vista Police Department launched an investigation on May 2 after receiving a tip regarding possible exploitation of a minor. Detectives served a search warrant at Guillen’s residence on Friday and discovered numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress.

Guillen was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela by calling (520) 452-7500.

