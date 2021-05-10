Advertise
State sites administer more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The seven-state mass-vaccination sites in the Phoenix metropolitan area, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff reached another milestone today, having now administered more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine while helping to protect Arizonans rapidly and efficiently.

With vaccines increasingly available at pharmacies, pop-up clinics, doctors’ offices, and other neighborhood locations around Arizona, state sites won’t stay open indefinitely. So take advantage of them now while they are still open.

“Today, there is virtually no barrier to getting these safe, highly effective and free vaccines at a location convenient to you,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “State sites have been a big part of the reason why Arizona has been able to vaccinate so many people since December. If you are waiting to get vaccinated at a state site, please don’t put it off.”

As of this morning, 5,363,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 3,063,203 individuals, including 2,513,523 who are fully vaccinated. Over a quarter of those doses, 1,518,734, have been administered at state sites to 833,840 individuals, of whom 730,591 are fully vaccinated.

Sadly, COVID-19 continues to infect and cause death in Arizonans, though case numbers, percent positivity, intensive care unit use, and in-patient hospital bed use have been relatively stable since March. Today, ADHS added 642 cases and no deaths to its COVID-19 data dashboard.

Rigorous trials, federal reviews, and real-world data have shown all approved COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and highly effective at preventing serious cases and deaths.

Many sites across Arizona now offer COVID-19 vaccines, including grocery store pharmacies and standalone pharmacies. Doctors’ offices and other neighborhood healthcare providers can order vaccines directly from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, the federal government is expected to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older, expanding from 16 and older. State-run sites offer the Pfizer vaccine, as do some pharmacies and doctors’ offices. ADHS offers a map of vaccination sites at azdhs.gov/FindVaccine that can be filtered by the type of vaccine offered at each.

Appointments for state sites and many others are available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist in English or Spanish. Appointments aren’t required at state sites but can reduce the duration of your visit because registration is completed in advance.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

