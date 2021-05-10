Tucson native’s creation helps keep communities safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While things are getting better in Arizona in regards to COVID-19, health experts say you should still be doing things like wearing masks, exercising social distancing, and washing your hands.

That’s proven difficult in the classroom.

Even with a sink in every classroom, washing 20-30 kids’ hands multiple times a day can take forever.

That got Tucson native Zack Jarrett thinking.

As schools started reopening for in-person learning, he realized they didn’t have the ability to wash a lot of hands a lot of times.

So, he got to work building a solution.

What he came up with was an outdoor hand-washing station that allows six people to wash their hands at one time.

You just hook the station up to a hose, run the drain to wherever you want it and get to washing hands.

It’s a simple, but effective method in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and really any virus.

It’s not just schools that can benefit from something like this though.

“My goal is to keep communities safe and help organizations keep their communities safe. Specifically, schools, churches, sports teams, and clubs that bring people together, but don’t have the ability to wash lots of hands,” Jarrett said.

So far, Jarrett has gifted five or six of these stations to schools in the Amphitheater Unified School District and they’re already making a big difference.

Outdoor Handwashing Stations are now available for $450.00 and can be easily assembled with basic hand tools in about 45 minutes.

