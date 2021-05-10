Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson native’s creation helps keep communities safe

By Brooke Chaplain
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While things are getting better in Arizona in regards to COVID-19, health experts say you should still be doing things like wearing masks, exercising social distancing, and washing your hands.

That’s proven difficult in the classroom.

Even with a sink in every classroom, washing 20-30 kids’ hands multiple times a day can take forever.

That got Tucson native Zack Jarrett thinking.

As schools started reopening for in-person learning, he realized they didn’t have the ability to wash a lot of hands a lot of times.

So, he got to work building a solution.

What he came up with was an outdoor hand-washing station that allows six people to wash their hands at one time.

You just hook the station up to a hose, run the drain to wherever you want it and get to washing hands.

It’s a simple, but effective method in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and really any virus.

It’s not just schools that can benefit from something like this though.

“My goal is to keep communities safe and help organizations keep their communities safe. Specifically, schools, churches, sports teams, and clubs that bring people together, but don’t have the ability to wash lots of hands,” Jarrett said.

So far, Jarrett has gifted five or six of these stations to schools in the Amphitheater Unified School District and they’re already making a big difference.

Outdoor Handwashing Stations are now available for $450.00 and can be easily assembled with basic hand tools in about 45 minutes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Suspect in custody after Vantage West Credit Union reports parking-lot robbery
TPD responds to serious injury crash in Flowing Wells
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

Tucson native’s creation helps keep communities safe
Tucson native’s creation helps keep communities safe
The Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and Public Safety Communications departments are hosting a joint...
Tucson police, fire and communications departments hosting career fair Saturday
American bison are the country’s national mammal.
Chance to shoot bison at Grand Canyon draws 45k applicants
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale