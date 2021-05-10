UArizona women’s basketball team invited to 2021 Paradise Jam

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The women’s University of Arizona basketball team is headed to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The team announced on Monday, May 10 they are one of eight programs across the nation invited to the 2021 Paradise Jam. The event was one of many canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Joining UArizona are DePaul, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Dakota, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. The event gives teams a guaranteed three games, splitting the field into two, four-team tournaments.

The champion of each division will be determined by the best record, with the scoring margin as the tiebreaker.

Teams will play at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas from November 25-27, 2021. All games will be streamed live on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

This year fans will once again be welcomed to the island to cheer on their favorite team.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.