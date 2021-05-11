Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog complaint in Eden, Texas, on Monday night.(Source: KTXS/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Texas (AP) — A suspect shot and killed two central Texas sheriff’s deputies and critically wounded a city employee while they were responding to a complaint about a dog at a home, authorities said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the suspect was taken into custody after Monday night’s attack in Eden, a city of about 1,300 people roughly 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The two Concho County sheriff’s deputies and city employee arrived at the home shortly after 8:40 p.m., Baker said. While making contact with people at a home, “an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire,” he said.

Authorities haven’t released details about the suspect, including the person’s name, age, sex or what charges the person is facing.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers on Tuesday would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock, which is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northwest of Eden.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “our hearts are broken.”

“This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott said.

The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
Missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp temporarily suspends fuel tax after pipeline shutdown.
Georgia governor suspends fuel tax
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response