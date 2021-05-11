Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to host educational events for professional and family caregivers in May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) offers monthly educational webinars to help family caregivers and professionals develop their expertise, confidence, and skillset to be able to offer the best quality of care for individuals living with a dementia-related illness. During the month of May, Older Americans Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, AFA is hosting a number of educational workshops and events where caregivers and professionals can learn valuable tips, strategies and information.

“Nothing is more important to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease than the safety and well-being of their loved ones,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “Until a cure for this disease is found, we need to make sure that these individuals are able to maintain a high quality of life where they are happy and safe. Education is key. Whether it is recognizing the symptoms of the disease, understanding the path of a wanderer, or learning valuable tips to enhance communication, this knowledge will go a long way toward preparing both professional and family caregivers.”

AFA’s upcoming programs for May 2021, with registration links, include:

MAY 13 | 1PM ET - Care Connection Webinar: Beyond Words – Strategies for Supporting Communication in Dementia

This free webinar will provide simple and effective evidence-based strategies for helping persons with dementia express and comprehend information. The guest speaker will be Vanessa Burshnic, PhD, CCC-SLP, Advanced Fellow in Geriatrics, Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center with the Durham, VA Health Care System. Register at: https://alzfdn.org/caregiving-resources/webinars-support-groups/

MAY 19 | 12PM-2PM ET - Virtual Professional Training: Can Psychological Trauma Increase the Risk of Dementia?

This workshop ($25) explores recent studies that have discovered the impact of trauma on the brain, especially those who show signs of PTSD, and how this increases the likelihood of dementia. The workshop will explore how healthcare providers can screen for trauma in older adults, when it may be recommended to treat PTSD, and how to support those who experience symptoms of PTSD yet are unable to engage in trauma-focused therapy. Two continuing education (CE) hours from the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and the New York State Education Department’s State Board of Social Work are available. Register at: https://alzfdn.org/education-workshop/

MAY 20 | 1PM ET - Care Connection Webinar: Special Edition – Take Charge! Help Prevent Health Care Fraud and Abuse

This free webinar will provide an overview of Medicare fraud, including how to read Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) and Explanation of Benefits (EOBs). The guest speaker will be Bethann Nelson, Director, NYS Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). Register at: https://alzfdn.org/caregiving-resources/webinars-support-groups/

MAY 21 | 1PM ET – Presenting AFA’s Dementia-Friendly Apartment

Learn ways to make a home safer and more dementia-friendly by taking a virtual tour of The Apartment—a model, full-scale studio residence AFA built as a teaching tool to help families learn how to improve quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Register at: https://alzfdn.org/event/webinar-the-apartment-a-guide-to-creating-a-dementia-friendly-home/

MAY 25 | 11AM-1PM ET - Virtual Professional Training: Alzheimer’s Disease -- Beyond Signs and Symptoms

This workshop ($40) will describe the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, including risk factors, as well as medication used to delay cognitive decline and neuropsychiatric symptoms. The training also explores behaviors, unmet needs, and how to build a relationship based on respect, empathy, and maintaining one’s dignity. Two continuing education (CE) hours from the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and the New York State Education Department’s State Board of Social Work are available. Register at: https://alzfdn.org/education-workshop/

MAY 27 | 10AM-12:45PM CT - Educating America Tour: South Dakota

This free virtual educational conference connects South Dakota residents with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, and advance planning. Register at: www.alzfdn.org/tour

Individuals who have questions or would like more information about brain health, memory screenings, dementia-related illnesses or caregiving can contact the AFA Helpline seven days a week by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting www.alzfdn.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.