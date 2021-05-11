Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation announces 2021 Keys to Success Virtual Walk to raise money for young adults transitioning out of foster care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF) is pleased to announce the dates of its 2021 Keys to Success Virtual Walk, benefitting Arizona youth as they prepare to age out of foster care. The Keys to Success Virtual Walk, which serves as the organization’s signature fundraiser, began Monday, April 19, and runs through Monday, May 31 in conjunction with National Foster Care Awareness Month.

“Through the Keys to Success Program and our signature fundraiser, supporters can make a real difference in the lives of young adults as they transition out of care,” says Kris Jacober, executive director of the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. “This year’s event theme is ‘You Win, We Win!’ to emphasize the positive impact that supporting and empowering teens and young adults as they age out of foster care can have on them — and the community as a whole.”

Developed by the young men and women that serve on the Keys to Success Youth Advisory Board, who understand firsthand how the program helps youth in care transition to adulthood, the Keys to Success Virtual Walk aims to provide other youth with that same support. This year, the Youth Advisory Board has set a goal of $50,000 for the fundraiser.

To help the Board achieve that goal, participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike all month long to bring foster care awareness into the public. Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the event will take place virtually, prioritizing the health and safety of participants, AFFCF volunteers, and the community at large.

Registration is $35 and includes a fundraising page, resource toolkit, and a walk kit including a drawstring bag, race bib, and other goodies. From Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30, participants can use code EARLY21 to receive $5 off the registration fee. Participants can decide how many miles they will commit to walking, how much they aim to raise and how they plan to achieve their fundraising goals. To join the campaign or donate, supporters can visit ktswalk.affcf.org .

The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation’s Keys to Success program addresses the unique needs and challenges facing youth transitioning from foster care. As the only program of its kind, Keys to Success provides career development services for youth aging out of foster care that can lead them to discover their potential and a pathway to employment.

Funds raised to support critical services via the Keys to Success Program such as career development and employment services including job interviewing skills, resume writing skills, and job placement assistance. The program also helps youth with education so they can graduate or earn their GED as well as connects them to essential resources and services that help them either go to college or trade school and have a career. For more, visit www.affcf.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.