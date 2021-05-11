Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate

Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the 2018 death of Victor A. Martinez.(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man serving time behind bars for two previous homicides will take on another life sentence after he admitted to killing a fellow incarcerated man in a Tucson prison.

Richard Troy Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Victor Abraham Martinez Jr. Wilson entered his plea Monday, May 10, 2021, and will serve this sentence in a single-person cell.

Wilson was already serving a 20-year sentence for the death of Nolan Pierce at a Florence prison in 2012. Martinez is the second inmate murdered by Wilson.

When he killed Pierce, Wilson was serving a life sentence for a 2005 Mesa home invasion that left a man dead.

RELATED: Man faces third murder charge since 2005

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Wilson has been in and out of custody since 2004. While in prison, he was found guilty of assaulting prison staff and inmates, disobeying orders and tampering with security.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
New dashboard traces who has and has not been vaccinated

Latest News

Fact Finders: Do you need proof of age to get kids vaccinated?
The Biden administration announced healthcare providers and organizations getting federal...
LGBTQ+ healthcare protections reinstated, advocates call for more action
CBP announces April 2021 operational update
TC-3 PROGRAM
TC-3 PROGRAM
The Biden administration announced healthcare providers and organizations getting federal...
LGBTQ healthcare protections reinstated, advocates call for more measures to be taken