Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man serving time behind bars for two previous homicides will take on another life sentence after he admitted to killing a fellow incarcerated man in a Tucson prison.

Richard Troy Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Victor Abraham Martinez Jr. Wilson entered his plea Monday, May 10, 2021, and will serve this sentence in a single-person cell.

Wilson was already serving a 20-year sentence for the death of Nolan Pierce at a Florence prison in 2012. Martinez is the second inmate murdered by Wilson.

When he killed Pierce, Wilson was serving a life sentence for a 2005 Mesa home invasion that left a man dead.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Wilson has been in and out of custody since 2004. While in prison, he was found guilty of assaulting prison staff and inmates, disobeying orders and tampering with security.

