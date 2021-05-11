Barbie-themed truck, pop-up shop to make three stops in Arizona during U.S. tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The hot pink Barbie truck is rolling back into Tucson for one day only! But if you can’t make it, don’t fret, the truck plans to make two other stops around the state before hitting the road.

The truck will feature a pop-up shop selling retro-inspired apparel and accessories, including a Barbie Polaroid camera, according to a news release from the tour.

Here’s where you can catch the Barbie truck in Arizona:

• Tucson: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

• Glendale: Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center

• Gilbert: Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village, 2218 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 235.

After its stop in Arizona, the truck will hit the road to Las Vegas in mid-June as part of the Barbie Totally Throwback Tour.

The release stated COVID-19 mitigation measures will be in place.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.