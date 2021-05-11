Advertise
Border Patrol Agents arrests previously convicted felon

Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez arrested by border patrol
Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez arrested by border patrol(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended an aggravated felon after he illegally crossed the border into the United States Monday morning.

Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez, 38, was one of two migrants apprehended in the desert 17 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry. Record checks conducted on the El Salvadoran national revealed he is an aggravated felon who served two years in prison in California for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Caceres-Hernandez will be prosecuted for reentering the U.S. after having previously been removed.

