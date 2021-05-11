Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another 100 degree run!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonal temperatures will continue through Wednesday. High pressure moves in mid-week warming temperatures to near 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Afternoon winds will be breezy to gusty. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A touch of mid-level moisture may result in a few showers or isolated storms in the White Mountains Friday.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

