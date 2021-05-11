Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Senior Jose Solano-Hernandez takes a test on the first day of in-person learning at Wyandotte...
US schools fight to keep students amid fear of dropout surge
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
Russian school shooting in Kazan kills 7 students, 1 teacher
Children are shown in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in this file image.
Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin speaks...
Federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction within Oklahoma’s historic tribal reservation boundaries