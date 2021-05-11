MUSD expands its free summer programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While graduations in the Marana Unified School District don’t happen until next week, many returning to the district next year are planning for summer school.

A big reason for that - making up for time lost in the classroom because of the pandemic.

Thanks to some additional grants and federal funding, MUSD is expanding its free summer programs.

This summer, the district is offering around 50 in-person and virtual programs to all students.

Families can take advantage of these programs during June and July at all elementary schools and middle schools.

Breakfast and lunch are provided.

This “third semester,” as officials are calling it, will include fun and engaging ways of learning, including solving mysteries and taking field trips.

Students can also take part in literacy camps, STEM activities, and adventures outside.

They can even take part in afternoon electives such as painting, gardening, and more.

But most importantly, this will help students who are behind catch up, while others have the opportunity to work ahead.

“We’re following a really tumultuous year. So for some families, we’re hoping to bridge the gap. We’re hoping to better prepare our students so they’re ready to jump in at the start of the new academic year and really be ready and have the skills they need to succeed,” Alli Benjamin, MUSD Public Relations, said.

Benjamin added that programs are dependent on enrollment and vary by school site.

Enrollment for June Summer Programs closes on May 21.

Enrollment for July Summer Programs closes on June 18.

To learn more, click here.

