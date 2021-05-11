Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

A Department of Public Safety official said two sheriff's deputies have been killed in the...
A Department of Public Safety official said two sheriff's deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden.(Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Texas (AP) - A Department of Public Safety official says that two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed Tuesday, May 11, that the Concho County deputies died, but he provided no further details.

Baker says a statement will be released later Tuesday. Eden is about 210 miles southwest of Dallas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
Missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp temporarily suspends fuel tax after pipeline shutdown.
Georgia governor suspends fuel tax
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response