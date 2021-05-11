Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

EDEN, Texas (AP) - A Department of Public Safety official says that two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed Tuesday, May 11, that the Concho County deputies died, but he provided no further details.

Baker says a statement will be released later Tuesday. Eden is about 210 miles southwest of Dallas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)