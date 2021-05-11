Advertise
OSIRIS-REx heads back to Earth

By Megan McNeil
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After about two years of collecting images, samples and information on asteroid Bennu, OSIRIS-REx is now headed back millions of miles to Earth.

The long journey home will take about two and a half more years to complete, as the spacecraft travels 1.4 billion miles, taking two trips around the sun. OSIRIS-REx is slated to send off its sample capsule in the desert of Utah on September 24, 2023— when scientists will be eager to start studying what it holds.

“Put these samples to the test and figure out what’s going on,” said Jessica Barnes, assistant professor University of Arizona. “What does this sample have to tell us about Bennu, Earth, life in the solar system and how we all got here.”

It was a bitter-sweet goodbye as OSIRIS-REx, the first spacecraft to grab a sample off an asteroid, began making its way back to home. It was almost an end of an era, and a time for some scientists on the project to move on. For researchers, this means is a chance to take a breath as they prepare labs for samples.

“In terms of what we just did, this is going to be pretty easy.” said Dante Lauretta, a UArizona professor of planetary sciences, principal investigator, of getting the spacecraft back home. “Flying the spacecraft around the asteroid was an enormous technical challenge.”

While not as technical as the sampling itself, what lies ahead is both challenging and intriguing. OSIRIS-REx has to travel billions of miles unscathed, carrying inside, between a half a pound and a pound of precious never before seen, touched or researched asteroid material.

It is the largest sample NASA’s retrieved from space since the Apollo mission brought back moon rocks. A majority of the samples will be kept for future generations to study, but 25 percent of it will be kept for the University of Arizona.

“We could study these rocks for the rest of my career, and the rest of my students’ careers, and not even fully scratch the surface on all of the mysteries that are probably locked inside them,” said Lauretta. “So, this is decades of material for the scientific to analyze.”

