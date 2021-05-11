Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School

Officials did not release any information about the person who was struck or any vehicles...
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale Road on Tuesday, May 11.(KOLD News 13)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School on Tuesday, May 11, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

The crash happened near the intersection of Thornydale Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.

Dep. James Allerton did not release any additional information about the person who was struck but did say they were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic in the area is backed up, but the roadway has been cleared. Drivers in the area may encounter delays.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
UPDATE: Traffic backed up on I-10 west at Riggs Road due to crash
PCSD responds to crash south of Tucson