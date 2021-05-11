UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School on Tuesday, May 11, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

The crash happened near the intersection of Thornydale Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.

Dep. James Allerton did not release any additional information about the person who was struck but did say they were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic in the area is backed up, but the roadway has been cleared. Drivers in the area may encounter delays.

No further information was immediately available.

