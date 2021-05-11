Pima Animal Care Center to host drive-in adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready to claim your new pet with the Pima Animal Care Center’s drive-in adoption event.

On Friday, May 14, will give attendees glow sticks to wave and “bid” for the auction-style adoptions. There is limited parking. so the first 50 people to SIGN UP HERE can participate.

Families can bring their own pups for potential meet and greets with the dogs they are considering adopting, but they must stay on leash and in the car until the introductions happen.

“It has been so long since we’ve had any sort of fun event like this at the shelter,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We are trying to be creative and keep everyone safe at the same time.”

After the shelter closes for the night, the event kicks off with a showing of the Pixar short film “Kitbull” to get people in the adopting spirit.

“It’s going to operate much like an auction, where the hand we see first will get the first chance at meeting the pet,” Dangler said.

The adoption event is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, in the overflow parking lot, next to the shelter from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friends of Pima Animal Care Center will be selling snacks and drinks for humans -- much like a regular movie theater experience -- while Central Pet will be selling snacks for pets

PACC is offering waived adoption and reclaim fees for adult animals for the month of May. All pets are up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed or neutered before being adopted.

