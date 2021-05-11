Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima Animal Care Center to host drive-in adoption event

Source: (PACC)
Source: (PACC)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready to claim your new pet with the Pima Animal Care Center’s drive-in adoption event.

On Friday, May 14, will give attendees glow sticks to wave and “bid” for the auction-style adoptions. There is limited parking. so the first 50 people to SIGN UP HERE can participate.

Families can bring their own pups for potential meet and greets with the dogs they are considering adopting, but they must stay on leash and in the car until the introductions happen.

“It has been so long since we’ve had any sort of fun event like this at the shelter,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We are trying to be creative and keep everyone safe at the same time.”

After the shelter closes for the night, the event kicks off with a showing of the Pixar short film “Kitbull” to get people in the adopting spirit.

“It’s going to operate much like an auction, where the hand we see first will get the first chance at meeting the pet,” Dangler said.

The adoption event is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, in the overflow parking lot, next to the shelter from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friends of Pima Animal Care Center will be selling snacks and drinks for humans -- much like a regular movie theater experience -- while Central Pet will be selling snacks for pets

PACC is offering waived adoption and reclaim fees for adult animals for the month of May. All pets are up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed or neutered before being adopted.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
UPDATE: Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Flowing Wells
Leandro Guillen
Sierra Vista man facing 6 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
Once CDC makes the recommendation, parents and guardians may bring those aged 12 to 15 to state...
State sites to begin vaccinating ages 12-15 on Thursday
MUSD expands its free summer programs
MUSD expands its free summer programs
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested