Pinal County Sheriff launches streaming service “American Sheriff”

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb launches TV streaming network "American Sheriff"(Source: AmericanSheriff.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona sheriff is now taking on a new role too: TV network creator.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Monday he’s launching his own streaming network featuring sheriffs across the country.

It begs the question -- who is paying for this and where’s he finding the time to do it?

Sheriff Lamb said he knows the backlash will come and knows not everyone will be on board, but he said this is a passion project aimed to showcase law enforcement in the best way, and he says none of this is being paid for by taxpayers.

It’s a subscription-based network called “American Sheriff” that will cost $4.99 a month featuring sheriffs departments from all over the U.S.

Lamb said after the past year of tenuous police relations, he wants law enforcement to have a voice again.

So where is that subscription money going to go? Lamb said it will go to the production crew, the digital aspects of the network, and eventually to some charities as well.

For more on the new streaming service, visit the AZ Family website.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

