Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old still missing after Phoenix police locate stolen truck

An Amber Alert has been issued after a pickup truck was stolen that has a 18-month-old girl...
An Amber Alert has been issued after a pickup truck was stolen that has a 18-month-old girl inside in Phoenix.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZ Family
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are still looking for an 18-month-old after they say two suspects stole a truck with a child inside.

An Amber Alert was issued in Phoenix after a pickup truck was stolen that had a 18-month-old girl inside.

The truck was taken from a QuikTrip convenience store near Third Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the toddler’s caregivers and a couple went inside the store, leaving the baby girl in the truck parked outside. That’s when the couple, who had just met the caregivers, took the truck from the parking lot and drove off, police said.

“As you can imagine, they’re shocked,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department about the baby’s caretakers. “They don’t know why this would have happened or what reason these other two people would have had to take their vehicle and that baby.”

Fortune says the suspects were aware that the baby was inside when they left. “They did know there was a baby in that vehicle,” said Fortune.

“We’re concerned,” continued Fortune. “This couple does not know that child. They had no permission to have that child. That obviously brings up the level of urgency for us and make share this information so quickly.”

The truck was located on 19th Ave and Orangewood.

Phoenix police are also working to track down the baby’s parents.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Teen charged in connection with fatal shooting of David Scott Anderson

Latest News

Snow falls on the Pima County historic courthouse.
Pima County historic courthouse reopens as visitor’s center
Leandro Guillen
UPDATE: Police say investigation links Sierra Vista man to multiple child sex crimes following initial arrest
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
State sites will start vaccinating ages 12 to 15 on Thursday, May 13