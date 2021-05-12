AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old still missing after Phoenix police locate stolen truck

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are still looking for an 18-month-old after they say two suspects stole a truck with a child inside.

An Amber Alert was issued in Phoenix after a pickup truck was stolen that had a 18-month-old girl inside.

The truck was taken from a QuikTrip convenience store near Third Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the toddler’s caregivers and a couple went inside the store, leaving the baby girl in the truck parked outside. That’s when the couple, who had just met the caregivers, took the truck from the parking lot and drove off, police said.

BREAKING UPDATE: the truck and couple have been located at 19th Ave and Orangewood, but the baby has NOT been located. #azfamily #BreakingNews https://t.co/39VOnnihWS — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) May 13, 2021

🚨 AMBER ALERT 🚨



An 18-month-old child was taken and these are our suspects. Last seen in a green pickup truck (Arizona license plate #CHC3292) in the area of 3rd Ave/ Indian School. If you see the vehicle or recognize the suspects, CALL 911. pic.twitter.com/vL5D7MwXWI — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 12, 2021

“As you can imagine, they’re shocked,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department about the baby’s caretakers. “They don’t know why this would have happened or what reason these other two people would have had to take their vehicle and that baby.”

Fortune says the suspects were aware that the baby was inside when they left. “They did know there was a baby in that vehicle,” said Fortune.

“We’re concerned,” continued Fortune. “This couple does not know that child. They had no permission to have that child. That obviously brings up the level of urgency for us and make share this information so quickly.”

The truck was located on 19th Ave and Orangewood.

Phoenix police are also working to track down the baby’s parents.

