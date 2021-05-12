Cardinals will face Titans in 2021 season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Cardinals announced their first game for the 2021 regular season on Wednesday. The Cardinals will be on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

While no official date for the game has been set, the Cardinals-Titans game will be one of the games on CBS’s Week 1 slate. The entire 2021 schedule for the Cardinals is expected to be released at 5 p.m. Arizona time at an event at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe. Following the announcement, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a special edition of the “Big Red Rage” presented by San Tan Ford and will feature an appearance by Cardinals all-pro safety Budda Baker.

Single-game tickets for the 2021 home games at State Farm Stadium will be available on the Cardinals website after the full schedule is released later today.

