Children ages 12 to 15 now able to receive Pfizer vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eligibility of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has expanded as the FDA authorized the vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15. But, with that comes many questions.

Some parents say they feel comfortable with their kids receiving the vaccine—due to the experiences they have dealt with since the beginning of the pandemic—from seeing their kids navigate online learning to battling the virus themselves.

“I was tired for 14 days straight,” said Alejandra Gonzalez, a Tucson parent. “It wasn’t nice especially for me being a mom and being able to take care of my family its pretty tough.”

The mother of five said over Christmas, her entire family had the coronavirus.

Less than five months later—Gonzales and two of her older children have been vaccinated.

“I took him to go get the vaccine he kept saying mom did you make the appointment, so we finally go to get it done on Saturday,” Gonzalez said.

Now—her 15-year-old daughter qualifies for the vaccine. Gonzalez says she will make the appointment as soon as possible.

“He wants to be able to go back to school and be in classes be with his friends be able to socialize again and not stare at his four walls,” said Amy Singletary, a Tucson parent.

Amy Singletary’s 14-year-old son is now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. He has autism. While that’s made some parents more hesitant to get their child vaccinated—Singletary is the opposite.

“With his immune system being lower ... it makes it an easier decision for me,” Singletary said.

Both say it’s important to allow their child to have a say in their vaccinations.

“I would probably try to give them the pros and cons,” Gonzalez said. “Definitely making it their choice but also let them know what’s good about it.”

They say at the end of the day, it’s about doing what they can to help the community as a whole.

“We want this to be over,” said Gonzalez. “We want to help with whatever we can and I think this is the only way we can at this moment.”

“The more of the population we get inoculated the less variants we will have,” said Singletary.

The vaccine rollout logistics are still unclear. The county says they are waiting to make a decision until They get official word from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

