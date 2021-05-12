Collaborative program brings resources to Tucson’s most vulnerable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 240 million calls are made to 911 each year.

A collaborative program in Tucson is working to reduce non-emergency calls while also providing life-changing support to residents.

Tucson Collaborative Community Care, or TC-3 is a program between Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Medical Center. Their mission is to prevent overloading the emergency system by understanding the cause of why someone is frequently calling 911.

″We’re going to go out and get to the root of the problem and see what they actually need help with and what they’re calling for,” said TC-3 medical captain Chris Don. “That could be anything from durable medical equipment, which we just delivered, to substance abuse help, to complex health issues that maybe aren’t being managed appropriately at home. Really a whole myriad of things.”

Every day TC-3 brings several people the resources they need. For one of their stops, they bought groceries to a client.

“They came in. They brought food. They stocked the refrigerator. They stocked the freezer,” said TC-3 client Robert Stephens.

Stephens is recovering from severe burns after a fire in his apartment. TC-3 doesn’t only bring him food. They’ve also helped him with medical care and legal assistance.

“This is the third or second time he’s been here in two days,” Stephens said. “He always brings a nurse with him. I was in so much pain. I had my gallbladder taken out after the fire and I couldn’t even get out of bed.”

The team said right now they are working to expand TC-3 to collaborate with other community partners and bring even more resources to residents.

TC-3 Community Outreach Coordinator Natalie Becker said she wants to continue to serve the community.

″Make sure our community members are safe in their homes and make sure they have the opportunity to live the life they want to lead and making sure they have everything they need to do so independently,” she said.

TC-3 does not take clients directly. They must be referred by field crews from Tucson Fire.

