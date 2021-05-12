Fact Finders: Do you need proof of age to get kids vaccinated?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Until now, the COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the FDA for use in those 16 and older. Many 16-year-olds may have a driver’s license to show proof of age if necessary but now with kids 12 to 15-years-old they don’t have that kind of ID yet.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says don’t worry. You won’t need to go digging around to find your child’s birth certificate or any other proof of age. At the state pods, the parent or guardian will just need to sign a consent form that includes an attestation that the child is 12 or older.

So, simply put, no ID is necessary at state pods for your child, just a parent’s signature.

