Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Will we get to 100 degrees this week?!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a ridge builds in, heat increases Thursday and Friday with highs topping out near 100 degrees. Dry conditions along with gusty winds Friday through Sunday will increase fire danger. There’s a chance for dry thunderstorms along the Arizona/New Mexico border Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate
New dashboard traces who has and has not been vaccinated

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, May 12th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, May 12th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 11, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 11, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 11, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Making another run at 100 degrees!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 11, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 11, 2021