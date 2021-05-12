FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Will we get to 100 degrees this week?!
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a ridge builds in, heat increases Thursday and Friday with highs topping out near 100 degrees. Dry conditions along with gusty winds Friday through Sunday will increase fire danger. There’s a chance for dry thunderstorms along the Arizona/New Mexico border Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.
