Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista police to host active shooter exercise

Sierra Vista Police Department squad vehicles.
Sierra Vista Police Department squad vehicles.(Source: Sierra Vista city website)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca and the Sierra Vista Police Department will hold an active shooter exercise at the post’s Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center on Saturday, May 15.

The exercise will test the department’s and the post’s response systems, according to a news release from Fort Huachuca.

People should avoid the health care campus during the exercise.

