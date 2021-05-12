Advertise
More forests in Arizona impose fire, smoking restrictions

Some national forests in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Three more national forests in Arizona have imposed campfire and smoking restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires.

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests on Wednesday, May 12, issued coordinated statements announcing that they were imposing restrictions effective Friday, May 14.

The Coronado National Forest in southeastern Arizona hasn’t yet issued similar restrictions so far.

The Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott forests previously put restrictions in place.

Also, additional crews and heavy equipment have been assigned to a still-growing wildfire that has burned 8.6 square miles of brush and grass on and near the Prescott forest. Crews have cleared containment lines around 15% of the fire’s perimeter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

