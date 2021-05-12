Advertise
Phoenix police arrest man suspected in 3 armed robberies

Trey Waters
Trey Waters(AZ Family)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A man suspected of being involved in three armed robberies in Phoenix over the past month has been arrested, according to police.

They said 29-year-old Trey Waters remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond. An AZ Family report says if Waters posts bond, he will be subject to electronic monitoring. Read the entire AZ Family story HERE.

He’s being held on suspicion of one count of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of kidnapping.

Police say Waters was armed at the time of his arrest Monday, May 10.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police said Waters allegedly entered a hotel room on April 12 and demanded property from a man before shooting him in the neck.

On April 25, Waters allegedly robbed an ice cream truck driver at gunpoint and hit him in the face with a gun.

Police said Waters allegedly shot a female cashier at a convenience store twice during an attempted robbery Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

