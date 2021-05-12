Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County Health Department will vaccinate 12+ following CDC recommendation

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department will start vaccinating children at least 12 years old starting Thursday, following the CDC’s recommendation to expand access to the Pfizer vaccine.

The department will host a walk-up clinic at Canyon Del Oro High School on May 13 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Amphi Public Schools. Pfizer shots will be available to anyone 12 and up but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Tucson Medical Center Udall Park vaccination site, located at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, will open the Pfizer vaccine to more children starting Thursday morning. Appointments are encouraged and, like the CDO site, minors must be accompanied by an adult, according to a news release from TMC.

Registration for this site opens Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate
New dashboard traces who has and has not been vaccinated

Latest News

Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
Uarizona holds in-person graduation
University of Arizona holds first graduation since 2019 following pandemic
FDA grants emergency use to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15
Children ages 12 to 15 now able to receive Pfizer vaccine
TC-3 PROGRAM
Collaborative program brings resources to Tucson’s most vulnerable
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona