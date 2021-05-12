Pima County Health Department will vaccinate 12+ following CDC recommendation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department will start vaccinating children at least 12 years old starting Thursday, following the CDC’s recommendation to expand access to the Pfizer vaccine.

The department will host a walk-up clinic at Canyon Del Oro High School on May 13 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Amphi Public Schools. Pfizer shots will be available to anyone 12 and up but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Tucson Medical Center Udall Park vaccination site, located at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, will open the Pfizer vaccine to more children starting Thursday morning. Appointments are encouraged and, like the CDO site, minors must be accompanied by an adult, according to a news release from TMC.

Registration for this site opens Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

