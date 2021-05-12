Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Sun City man

James Trissel
James Trissel(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUN CITY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Sun City man who may be headed toward Las Vegas.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, James Dean Trissel, 74, may be driving a red 2015 4-door KIA Sorento with Arizona veteran disability license 22C4S.

Trissel is described as white, 6-foot-0, 280 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing.

He left his residence on Boswell Boulevard in Sun City at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11. He is believed to be trying to get to Las Vegas, where his daughter lives. It is not known if he has a cell phone with him.

Trissel has many major medical issues and is supposed to be on oxygen and several medications. It appears he does not have any of those items with him. He may also display signs of PTSD and/or dementia, and his mental state has become violent over the last week.

If you see him or his vehicle, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011.

