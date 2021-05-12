Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three bystanders in New York’s Times Square was arrested Wednesday in Florida, four days after the gunfire wounded people including a 4-year-old girl out toy shopping in the tourist haven known as “the “Crossroads of the World.”

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody while eating lunch in a McDonald’s parking lot near Jacksonville, police said.

“While there is no joy today, there is justice,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Muhammad, 31, was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff’s office in Bradford County, Florida. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Muhammad is suspected of wounding the three victims with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

Magrinat, who was in the city for a Mother’s Day trip, told the Daily News she was screaming, “I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die, I have a 2-year-old,” after being hit by a bullet that will remain lodged in her leg for the rest of her life.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

Muhammad was apparently aiming for his brother, but investigators haven’t yet pinpointed the motive, chief of detectives James Essig said. He said the brothers apparently both sold CDs in the Times Square area.

Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.

Officers identified Muhammad as a suspect within hours and soon realized he was heading south, Essig said.

Video then captured Muhammad and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, buying dog food and other supplies at a store in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Meanwhile, investigators realized he had connections to some addresses in Florida.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force caught up with the two on Wednesday as they were eating in a car outside a McDonald’s in Starke, Florida, police said. Two dogs were with the two.

Muhammad had shaved off some of his hair, Essig said.

The woman has not been arrested on any charges, but police noted their investigation was continuing.

___

Associated Press writers David Fischer in Miami and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate
New dashboard traces who has and has not been vaccinated

Latest News

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Drivers scrambling for fuel as hacked Colonial pipeline restarts
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden courts Hill leaders, but GOP won’t budge on big deal
A government advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older on...
EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccines will work for kids in US
Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say
2 planes collide over Colorado, one deployed a parachute