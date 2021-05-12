University of Arizona holds first graduation since 2019 following pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona held itst first of 18 in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 Monday night. It’s the first in-person ceremony in nearly two years at the university and it looked a little different than years past, but those who were here to celebrate didn’t care, graduates were just thankful to be able to physically walk across that stage.

“To see him get dressed up and put on all those cords has just been amazing,” said Kelli Samsill, the mother of a new graduate.

Samsill’s son Blake walked across the stage to receive his degree in neuroscience.

“We are so thankful that the kids actually get a chance to walk that’s huge,” said Kelli.

“It is so special my parents have supported me, to be able to share this special experience with them is just indescribable,” said Blake Samsill a University of Arizona alumni.

Beyond, the ceremony being in person- Blake says, this moment is important because its been 11 years in the making.

“He has had a key chain since he was in 6th grade so this has always been his dream,” said Kelli.

Since he received that key chain- Blakes known he’s wanted to be a wildcat.

“To go from having that key chain to be like oh one day I hope to go to the U of A and now to be graduating its a full circle moment,” said Blake.

But his, journey to graduation wasn’t easy- he spent the last year learning online- because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“It was tough but the essence of being a wildcat is to preserver and you know it was a rough time for all of us but I just beared down and i’m happy to be here,” said Blake.

But- he’s made it to the other side of the stage and its without a doubt a moment of accomplishment Blake and his parents wont forget.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of emotions its like im really sad to see this chapter of my life ending but so exciting to see what’s coming in the future,” said Blake.

Blake’s mom Kelli also graduated from the u of a she told me that adds a little more pride to this moment.

There are safety measures in place here at the universities in person ceremonies, masks are required and social distancing is being enforced. Students who attend ceremonies have to show proof of a negative Covid test in the last 72 hours or proof of vaccination. Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.