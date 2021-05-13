Advertise
FEMA vaccination site opens in South Tucson

Only 28% of people are vaccinated in the city
(TCC)
By Bud Foster
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Pima County first announced it was asking FEMA for help in getting people vaccinated, it was touted as a move to get into those hard to reach, vaccine-resistant communities.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, FEMA opened a mobile, pop-up vaccination site in South Tucson, the most vaccine-resistant community in the valley.

Just a bit more than one-quarter of its residents have received the first dose.

“It would be great to get a couple hundred folks vaccinated,” said Jennifer Chancay, the program director for Pima County. “We want to make it easy for people to get it so we’re coming out into the community to make it as accessible as possible.”

A couple hundred would be a bit better than last weekend when the two FEMA distribution sites did an average of about 140 a day each for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But the goal is to get shots in people’s arms regardless of the number. A recent event at Pima County Animal Care ended up with only 25 vaccinations.

“Is the glass half empty or half full,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the chief medical officer for Pima County. “I think it’s half full because there are 25 people who got vaccinated.”

Even the small numbers are important to Garcia who is hoping Pima County reaches community immunity, the point where so many people are vaccinated that the virus has no more hosts so it stops the spread.

The county has vaccinated just more than a half-million residents with their first shots but needs another 200,000 or so to achieve community immunity.

“At this point, it’s all a ground game is what I call it,” Garcia said. “It’s boots on the ground, being in neighborhoods, being in churches, that’s what we’re going to focus on and that’s what we’re looking at for the summer.”

There are predictions and projections that say herd immunity is an unattainable goal because so many people are refusing to get vaccinated.

“Clearly given the slack in demand, it’s a tougher goal to attain,” he said. “But we think it still makes sense and it’s something that we need to try to aim for.”

The FEMA site will be at the Tucson Greyhound Park at 2601 S. Third Ave. It opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. until Thursday, May 13.

Appointments are not needed. Both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are available.

