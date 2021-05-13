Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 100 degrees is possible for the first time this year!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mercury is rising! Daytime temperatures will be near 100 degrees today and Friday. Wind picks up Friday through Sunday. A system brings chance for storms along the Arizona/New Mexico border Friday, little rain just dry-lightning concerns. Another system early next week brings temps back down to normal Sunday through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Teen charged in connection with fatal shooting of David Scott Anderson
A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Scottsdale police investigate the two-car crash Aug. 3, 2019, that killed Cynthia Fisher, who...
Arizona law enforcement struggle to halt deadly street racing
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, May 13th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, May 13th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First 100 degree day of the year is near.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 12, 2021
TEP forecast May 12, 2021
TEP forecast May 12, 2021