FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 100 degrees is possible for the first time this year!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mercury is rising! Daytime temperatures will be near 100 degrees today and Friday. Wind picks up Friday through Sunday. A system brings chance for storms along the Arizona/New Mexico border Friday, little rain just dry-lightning concerns. Another system early next week brings temps back down to normal Sunday through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

