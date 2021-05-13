Gov. Ducey announces “Arizona back to work” plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is announcing a plan to support Arizonans getting back to work, and fill the thousands of jobs available across the state.

“In Arizona, we’re going to use federal money to encourage people to work…instead of paying people not to work,” Governor Ducey said.

Beginning Saturday, July 10, Arizona will no longer take the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Instead, the state offer one-time bonuses to returning workers, along with child care support, educational opportunities, and rental assistance.

Over the last few weeks, several businesses say it’s hard to get applicants for their now open positions. Claiming the government is paying residents more to stay home and work than to not find a job.

“We cannot let unemployment benefits be a barrier to getting people back to work,” Ducey said.

A one-time bonus of $2,000 to eligible individuals who return to the workforce and get a full-time job, while those who return part-time will receive $1,000. The goal is to get as many Arizonans as possible to rejoin the workforce by Labor Day, September 6, 2021.

“With ample supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand and millions of Arizonans vaccinated, people feel safer and are finally returning to life in Arizona as we knew and loved it before,” said Governor Ducey. “People are back in the office, restaurants are at full capacity and tourists are flocking to our state.”

Arizona will set aside $300 million of federal resources to ensure the bonuses are paid. The bonus will be awarded when the individual has left the unemployment insurance program and completed at least 10 weeks of work with an employer, and be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to qualify for the bonus, an individual must have already filed for unemployment benefits. Arizonans filing for new unemployment benefits moving forward will not be eligible for Return-to-Work bonuses.

