Kaibab National Forest enters Stage 1 for fire restrictions Friday May 14

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday May 14, 2021 at 8 a.m., the entire Kaibab National Forest will enter Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include things such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant. More information about the different stages of fire restrictions can be found online at: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kaibab/fire/?cid=stelprd3802396

