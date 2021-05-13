Local businesses find it hard to fill positions as unemployment still high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Shortages are a common occurrence during the pandemic, but the US could be facing another one—a labor shortage. Some employers are finding it hard to fill positions, and some are getting creative to recruit talent.

At Le Buzz Caffe, making something delicious isn’t a struggle, but getting people to make that delicious food now, is.

“We are struggling to find enough back-of-the-house employees,” said Kim Budenski, Le Buzz Caffé. “Those of us that are working are doing a lot of extra stuff.”

They are trying to fill about 5-10 positions for things like cook and dishwasher between their two locations, but they’ve come up short. Budenski said they question why it’s difficult to find employees every day. There could be several reasons—people are nervous to come back, they’ve left the industry all together, or maybe headed to one of the big-box chain employers hiring hundreds at a time in Tucson.

“I think that’s made as much of an impact on hiring as the pandemic,” said Margaret Hadley, owner Le Buzz Caffe.

They are not alone, headlines of a labor shortage have hit across the US, and the recent jobs report only showed about 260,000 jobs added to payrolls. Experts said childcare costs and unemployment benefits paying more than many minimum wage jobs could likely contribute. Only about half of the women who left the workforce during the pandemic have gone back to work.

Other industries are feeling it too. Intelligent Design solar, plumbing, and air is on the hunt for employees.

“Finding employees in the trade is always a challenge,” said Andrew Dobbins, owner of Intelligent Design solar, plumbing, and air. “Right now, it’s even worse.”

It’s been so hard to find experienced, qualified workers, they’ve started offering a $10,000 dollar signing bonus to workers with experience.

“Once we started making that offer… they realize we’re not just any old AC company,” said Dobbins.

He said schools shouldn’t just push for a four-year school plan and remember many trades like the work he does can offer six-figure salaries with no degree. He also said unemployment benefits and assistance the way they are, are not helping him or other industries find workers. Governor Doug Ducey rolled back a pandemic response for unemployment, now requiring people filing for benefits to show they’re looking for work. Dobbins said it’s a start.

“Hopefully it will fix some things, but is it 100 percent solution? No. Not when the federal government is paying people so much to sit at home,” he said.

