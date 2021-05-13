Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local used car prices skyrocket as automakers suffer from computer chip shortage

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The price of used cars is skyrocketing as automakers, suffering from the global shortage of computer chips, are cutting production. Many new car dealers are buying used cars to fill their lots. Used car dealers in Tucson have noticed prices on used trucks rise exceptionally high.

“Trucks, you can’t even touch them right now because they’re bringing retail and some of them are bringing over retail where the dealerships are having to pay that,” said Rick Peterson, a used car dealership manager in Tucson.

Used car dealers are now competing with new car dealers to purchase inventory at car auctions.

“The new car dealerships are buying used trucks at an inflated price and dragging us up with them,” said Stuart Tawney, a used car dealership general manager.

He said trucks he would typically sell for $20,000 are sold for $30,000 due to the lack of inventory. Used car dealerships like his aren’t making any extra profit but simply making up for an increased cost of inventory. Economics experts say the pandemic slowed car sales and now people are buying again. The chip shortage has only added to the issue.

“The combination of supply factors in the new car market and a big increase in demand in the used market, especially relative to last year, is leading prices to be much higher in the used car market,” Ashley Langer, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Arizona.

She said it’s too soon to say when exactly used car prices will level back out.

Until production returns to normal, Ford says it plans to make only half its normal number of vehicles through June. General Motors has stopped making some smaller cars and SUVs to use chips for higher-profit vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
An Amber Alert has been issued after a pickup truck was stolen that has a 18-month-old girl...
UPDATE: Phoenix police determine kidnapping fabricated after recovering stolen truck
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate

Latest News

Governor Ducey signs bill declaring Sierra Vista as Hummingbird Capital of Arizona
FEMA vaccination site opens in South Tucson
An Amber Alert has been issued after a pickup truck was stolen that has a 18-month-old girl...
UPDATE: Phoenix police determine kidnapping fabricated after recovering stolen truck
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year