Pima County historic courthouse reopens as visitor’s center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s iconic blue-domed courthouse is now open but with a new job: It’s the county’s visitor’s and historic center and soon-to-be home to the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum.

The Spanish colonial revival-style building was built in 1929 and has housed a variety of county offices including the sheriff’s department, the school superintendent’s office, superior court and the consolidated justice court, assessor, recorder and treasurer’s offices, according to the Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center.

The visitor’s center is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about the building and the visitor’s center, click here.

REOPENED: The Southern Arizona Heritage & Visitor Center is now open Wed-Fri from 10am to 2pm! This will continue as the center ramps up operation, with masks/distancing required. Thank you! @pimaarizona https://t.co/rHzIMEB4zL pic.twitter.com/H8wbYFePxa — Tucson AZ (@VisitTucsonAZ) May 12, 2021

